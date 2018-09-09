Robert Pattinson Is Ready To Return to ‘Twilight’ At Any Time

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Like his former Twilight co-star and ex Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson now makes the kinds of movies he wants to make. Like her, he works with acclaimed filmmakers. Sometimes the directors are even French: She’s got Olivier Assayas (Clouds of Sils Maria, Personal Shopper), he’s got Claire Denis, who made his new sci-fi picture High Life. And just as Stewart has said she’s “f*cking proud” of Twilight, Pattinson just announced, as per Variety, that he’s definitely not too cool for it either.

Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival, where High Life is bowing, the actor couldn’t stop talking about the franchise that made him a name. Saying it feels like “not a day has passed” since they filmed the series, he refused to condescend to the movies, and he doesn’t like it when other people do.

“Whenever anyone says [‘Twilight’]’s their guilty pleasure, it’s like, ‘You say guilty, what you really mean is just pleasure,’” Pattinson said.

The actor also claimed his career shift to smaller, artier films — like James Gray’s The Lost City of Z, the Safdie brothers’ Good Time and David Cronenberg’s Cosmopolis and Maps to the Stars — wasn’t an entirely conscious move. “It’s just the stuff that appeals to me,” he said. That said, he does try to take roles that are different from the one he just did.

So what could be more different than doing an arty space movie for one of Europe’s most austere filmmakers then jumping right into another Twilight? Pattinson’s up for it. Asked about a reunion, he joked that “the amount of time I’ve spent moisturizing, I am ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. Ready!”

(Via Variety)