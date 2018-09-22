Robert Redford Claims He Made A “Mistake” In Saying He Was Retired

09.22.18 55 mins ago

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

There are retirements and then there are Jay-Z/Steven Soderbergh retirements. In the latter, someone shocks the world by saying they’re done, lay low for a bit and then suddenly are back in the game a year later. (Or in Soderbergh’s case, and at least when it came to movies, five years.)

There’s a chance when Robert Redford recently retired, though, he had actually Jay-Z/Soderbergh retired. Just over a month ago, the Hollywood legend announced The Old Man & the Gun, his second film with Pete’s Dragon director David Lowery, would be his last.

“Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and [I’ll] move towards retirement after this ’cause I’ve been doing it since I was 21,” Redford told EW. “Why not go out with something that’s very upbeat and positive?”

Well, he did say “never say never.” Jump a month-and-a-half, and Redford is already walking back those comments.

“That was a mistake. I should never have said that,” Redford told Variety at the film’s New York City premiere. “If I’m going to retire, I should just slip quietly away from acting, but I shouldn’t be talking about it because I think it draws too much attention in the wrong way. I want to be focused on this film and the cast.”

