Over the last few years, comic book characters have been tumbling out of the closet. There’s Batwoman’s Kate Kane, the first lesbian superhero on television, and earlier this year Aaron Fischer became the first gay Captain America. Last year Star-Lord went bi, at least in the Guardians of the Galaxy comics, and last month, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki strongly implied he swung both ways, too. And now one of the most iconic comic book characters in history (since 1940) has revealed he does as well.

As per Entertainment Weekly, in the latest issue of Batman: Urban Legends, Tim Blake (this comic’s iteration of Robin the Boy Wonder) makes a big life decision. He reunites with an old friend named Bernard, but their dinner is interrupted by a baddie named Chaos Monster. The two click, and a few pages later, Tim goes to visit him at his home, at which point Bernard makes his move.

“Tim Drake… do you want to go on a date with me?” Bernard asks him.

“Yeah… Yeah, I think I want that,” replies Tim.

Though a conservative backlash may be en route, right now the response has been extremely positive. One of the comic’s illustrators, Belén Ortega, said, “It’s overwhelming all the comments and love I’m receiving from you guys, thanks for your support on my very first series with @DCComics.”

#Batmanurbanlegends #6 is already out and with it our last chapter of “Tim Drake: sum of our parts”. It’s overwhelming all the comments and love I’m receiving from you guys, thanks for your support on my very first series with @DCComics ♥️ See you soon Tim! ♥️🏳️‍🌈♥️ pic.twitter.com/dKpS2GIajn — Belén Ortega (@BelenOrtega_) August 10, 2021

Batman’s relationship with Robin has long been the subject of speculation, but with the latest Urban Legends, it appears Robin’s finding himself by going his own way.

