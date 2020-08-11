It was six years ago today that the world was stunned to learn that Robin Williams had committed suicide at 63 years old. The comedian’s daughter Zelda shared an emotional tribute to her dad on Twitter, where she wrote, “It’s hard for me on regular, good day to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world’s need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss,” adding that while she’s “touched by all your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial — a place, not a person — where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed.” She also announced that she was taking today off Twitter (“It is simply too much”), although not before chastising Eric Trump for exploiting her father’s legacy.

Last week, one of the president’s two fail-sons shared a clip from a 2009 standup special of Williams mocking “rambling” Joe Biden. “Joe is like your uncle who is on a new drug and hasn’t got the dosage right,” Williams joked about the then-Vice President, now presumptive Democratic nominee running against Donald Trump. Like many before her, Zelda quickly hit back at Eric. “While we’re ‘reminiscing’ (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad. I did. Promise you, it’s much more ‘savage’. Gentle reminder that the dead can’t vote, but the living can,” she tweeted.

In case you were wondering:

During a 2012 performance, Williams compared Atlantic City to the mythical land of Oz, full of “druggies and pimps and pizza: oh my!” He continued, “And Donald Trump is the Wizard of Oz. He plays Monopoly with real f*cking buildings, this is a scary man. And he owns all these beauty pageants: Miss America, Miss Universe. Isn’t that a bit like Michael Vick owning pet stores? It’s a f*cking catch-and-release program for him. This is a man who said, ‘My daughter is hot.’ Even people in Arkansas went, ‘That’s f*cking wrong. That’s just way out of place.’ And that f*cking hair, my god!”

You can watch Williams’ bit below.

