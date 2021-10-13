Jamie Costa went viral with his Robin Williams impression a few years ago, but now he’s back with another video that’s making people want a full-length biopic. Costa posted a five-minute clip to his YouTube channel, titled “ROBIN Test Footage Scene,” which shows a scene featuring himself as the fast-talking comedian and Sarah Murphree as actress Pam Dawber on the set of the Garry Marshall sitcom, Mork & Mindy. In it, Williams is running lines when Dawber breaks the news of John Belushi’s death (he and Robert De Niro were among the last people to see the SNL legend alive).

“ROBIN Test Footage Scene,” which SFist thinks could be a “publicity stunt to generate interest (or investors) in a Robin Williams movie,” has nearly 900,000 views since it was uploaded two days ago. And the reaction has been universally positive.

“I am at a loss of words of how extraordinary this is. Jamie Costa encapsulates the essence of Robin Williams so perfectly that this ‘fan footage’ for a proposed biopic is a clear sign this truly needs to happen,” reads one tweet, while another fan writes, “The real good thing about this test footage is it shows that Jamie Costa is a very good actor, not just a good impressionist. I say give him the $$ to make it.” OK, but cut can he rap?

You can watch “ROBIN Test Footage Scene” above.