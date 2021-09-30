While you probably did not manage to write your own King Lear during the pandemic, Sylvester Stallone was apparently hard at work over the last few months making a new cut of Rocky IV. And now the director’s cut of the 1985 film is coming to theaters for one night later this fall.

Stallone wrote, directed and starred in the Rocky Balboa film more than 35 years ago, but a new version of the film is apparently ready for screening and features 40 minutes of newly-restored content. As Deadline detailed, MGM and Fathom Events announced on Thursday that a remastered director’s cut of Rocky IV will premere in theaters on November 11, with it available to stream online afterward.

Stallone will show a live Q&A in select Fathom locations nationwide along with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the recut film. Tickets are on sale today, and a complete list of theater locations are available on the Fathom Events website.

The movie is very much a Red Scare flick framed by the Cold War, so it will be interesting to see how that story is altered after the fact. The news of the Fathom event came with a new trailer for the classic film, which you can watch above. There’s no real indication of what the movie’s new footage will include or how it will reframe the film, but for fans of the series it’s certainly a must-watch to see what’s new. Unless it means they remove all those beloved robot scenes that Stallone reportedly wants to get rid of.