Netflix’s Best Picture Frontrunner ‘Roma’ Has A Stunning New Trailer

Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.13.18

The last movie to be nominated for both Best Picture and Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards was 2012’s Amour. In fact, throughout the 90-year history of the Oscars, only nine foreign films have ever been up for the night’s biggest trophy, and none have won. That might soon change.

Directed and written by Alfonso Cuarón (Children of Men, Gravity), Roma is a semi-autobiographical drama about growing up in 1970s Mexico City, and in particular a “love letter to the women who raised him.” In his review from TIFF, our own Mike Ryan called it a “gorgeous movie, meticulously shot, that deserves and commands your full attention.” It’s best seen in a theater, but that’s not possible for everyone: Roma is getting a limited release (but not at your local Alamo Drafthouse) before debuting on Netflix on December 14.

Try not to watch it on your phone, though.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

The most personal project to date from Academy Award-winning director and writer Alfonso Cuarón, Roma follows Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio), a young domestic worker for a family in the middle-class neighborhood of Roma in Mexico City. Delivering an artful love letter to the women who raised him, Cuarón draws on his own childhood to create a vivid and emotional portrait of domestic strife and social hierarchy amidst political turmoil of the 1970s.

Roma opens in select theaters on November 21.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Netflix
TAGSALFONSO CUARONMovie TrailersNETFLIXRoma

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 38 mins ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP