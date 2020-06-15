Getty Image
Ron Perlman Challenged Ted Cruz To A Wrestling Match With All Proceeds Going To Black Lives Matter

Over the weekend, Sons of Anarchy actor Ron Perlman got into a Twitter-skirmish with Trump ally Matt Gaetz after the politician targeted the U.S. soccer teams for repealing Policy 604-1, which requires players to stand during the national anthem.

“The US Soccer team called and you guessed it… said they couldn’t give any less of a f*ck about what you two dipsh*ts think,” Perlman tweeted, referring to Trump and Gaetz, who replied, “This racial justice warrior had no problem in Hollywood portraying the White Supremacist leader of a motorcycle gang.” For one thing, Clay Marrow wasn’t a white supremacist, so get your SoA facts straight; also, Gaetz picked the wrong fight, as Perlman is funnier, has more followers, and his tag-team partner isn’t Ted Cruz.

After Perlman tweeted that Gaetz should feel “lucky” for Ohio representative Jim Jordan, because “if it weren’t for him, you’d be the ugliest politician walking,” Cruz wrote, “Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k — to the nonpolitical charity of your choice — that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky?” Ted isn’t volunteering to step into the ring himself — he’s making someone else do it, which is a very Ted Cruz thing to do, as is the “non-political charity.”

Perlman had a better idea:

Listen Hellboy: that’s a great idea. Cruz (and “problematic” Jordan) has yet to respond.

