Over the weekend, Sons of Anarchy actor Ron Perlman got into a Twitter-skirmish with Trump ally Matt Gaetz after the politician targeted the U.S. soccer teams for repealing Policy 604-1, which requires players to stand during the national anthem.

“The US Soccer team called and you guessed it… said they couldn’t give any less of a f*ck about what you two dipsh*ts think,” Perlman tweeted, referring to Trump and Gaetz, who replied, “This racial justice warrior had no problem in Hollywood portraying the White Supremacist leader of a motorcycle gang.” For one thing, Clay Marrow wasn’t a white supremacist, so get your SoA facts straight; also, Gaetz picked the wrong fight, as Perlman is funnier, has more followers, and his tag-team partner isn’t Ted Cruz.

After Perlman tweeted that Gaetz should feel “lucky” for Ohio representative Jim Jordan, because “if it weren’t for him, you’d be the ugliest politician walking,” Cruz wrote, “Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k — to the nonpolitical charity of your choice — that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky?” Ted isn’t volunteering to step into the ring himself — he’s making someone else do it, which is a very Ted Cruz thing to do, as is the “non-political charity.”

Wait, is this THEE Ted Cruz? Holy shit man! Is this the same guy let little Donnie call his wife A dog and his father an assassin and now kisses his ass? Yo, can I get your autograph man? https://t.co/6QDwCaEkpv — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020

Perlman had a better idea:

I tell you what teddy boy, since mentioning jim jordan and wrestling is… problematic, why don’t we say fuck him and just make it you & me. I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending. https://t.co/6QDwCaEkpv — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020

Listen Hellboy: that’s a great idea. Cruz (and “problematic” Jordan) has yet to respond.