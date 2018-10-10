20th Century Fox

Twenty-five long years have passed since the now-classic baseball movie Rookie of the Year imagined a world in which the Chicago Cubs were the underdogs, the New York Mets were the villains, and the Montreal Expos still existed. Thomas Ian Nicholas played a kid with a miracle arm, Gary Busey was a nonsensical aging pitcher, and Daniel Stern was a much nicer version of his Home Alone character. According to a new report in Deadline, however, it seems the team behind television’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend wants to redo it all.

Per Deadline, Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, who serve as consulting producers on Rachel Bloom’s hit show on The CW, have struck a deal with 20th Century Fox to remake the film. The pair recently wrote a new screenplay for the project, and Gregor, who recently directed the film Most Likely to Murder, is also eying the director’s chair. As for what the new version’s story will entail, and whether or not any of it will derive from the original Stern-directed film, remains to be seen.

Whatever happens, we can only hope that Gregor and Mand have included a Busey-like character in the mix who, like in the 1993 original, emits a seemingly endless catalog of awkward sounds (as opposed to lines of dialogue). Besides, Nicholas had plenty of Busey stories to tell when he spoke to Uproxx back in 2016, so why rob the remake’s eventual young star of such an experience?

(Via Deadline)