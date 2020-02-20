Sarah Paulson Is Hiding Dark Secrets From Her Daughter In The Tense ‘Run’ Trailer

Searching, the John Cho-starring thriller about a father looking for his missing daughter, cost only $880,000 to make and earned over $75 million. Director Aneesh Chaganty might have a bigger budget for his next film, but he’s still keeping things in the family.

Run, which is set almost entirely in one location, stars Sarah Paulson as a mother who’s hiding the world from her daughter, played by Kiera Allen. One of the reasons why the American Horror Story actress agreed to star in the film is because she wanted to work with Chaganty, who she applauds “for doing what I think most people in this industry should find a way to do more of, which is about inclusivity in our world.” Both Allen and the character she plays in Run use a wheelchair, and “Aneesh was just absolutely insistent that [Chloe] needed to be [played by a performer with a disability]. That, in and of itself, is an act of courage, because a lot of people are afraid to even fight for that, for fear of being told that that’s just never gonna happen,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

Watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

They say you can never escape a mother’s love… but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe’s only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers, and director of the breakout film Searching, comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN.

Run comes out on May 8.