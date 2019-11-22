The Rundown is a weekly column that highlights some of the biggest, weirdest, and most notable events of the week in entertainment. The number of items will vary, as will the subject matter. It will not always make a ton of sense. Some items might not even be about entertainment, to be honest, or from this week. The important thing is that it’s Friday, and we are here to have some fun.

ITEM NUMBER ONE — Help

Here’s the problem: I think I have to see Cats now. I did not expect to be in this position. I had no intention of seeing Cats. I did not even really know what Cats was or was about until very recently, beyond the standard “it was a long-running musical in which humans dressed up as cats” knowledge that one just kind of acquires by living in the world. But since then I have read the Wikipedia page for Cats and watched the trailers for the movie, the latest of which was released a few days ago and looks like this…

… and now I must see it. It looks so profoundly weird. And unsettling. The CGI human/cat situation is borderline horrifying and I can’t stop looking. And again, I really do insist that you read the Wikipedia plot description for the musical if you are not familiar with the story. You won’t even believe it. Here is one paragraph selected at random:

Then, as Rum Tum Tugger’s song fades, a shabby old grey cat stumbles out wanting to be reconciled; it is Grizabella. All the cats back away from her in fear and disgust and explain her unfortunate state (“Grizabella: The Glamour Cat”). Grizabella leaves and the music changes to a cheerful upbeat number as Bustopher Jones, a fat cat in “a coat of fastidious black”, is brought to the stage (“Bustopher Jones: The Cat About Town”). Bustopher Jones is among the elite of the cats, and visits prestigious gentlemen’s clubs. Suddenly, a loud crash startles the tribe and the cats run offstage in fright. Hushed giggling sounds signal the entrance of Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer, a pair of near-identical cats. They are mischievous petty burglars who enjoy causing trouble around their human neighbourhood (“Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer”). After they finish, they are caught off-guard and confronted by the rest of the cats.

What is any of that?!

To be fair, none of this is any more unhinged than a crew of street racers getting recruited by a secret government agency to prevent a cyberterrorist with blond braids from hijacking a nuclear submarine in the arctic. In fact, that’s the point. Cats appears to have won me over with the Fast & Furious strategy of being huge and ridiculous in the face of reason and good taste. The more of a mess it looks like, the more hopelessly intrigued I am. It’s really becoming an issue. I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking about Cats, is what I’m saying.

I have been spending too much time thinking about Cats, to be honest, which is not a thing I ever expected to say. Ever. In a million years. And yet, here I am. The other day I was just sitting around minding my own business and “WHAT IF WERNER HERZOG DIRECTED CATS?” came zooming into my brain at 100mph, just crash landing in my thought process and destroying any progress I was making on other tasks. And then I fell down a rabbit hole of Werner Herzog cat-related content. Here’s him narrating a video of a cat snuggling its owner while the owner plays the piano.

Here’s something he says in that video, which I have transcribed for you here because it’s too important to risk you missing it: “There’s something utterly, profoundly mysterious and hilarious about cats. They’re just going wild… and I love them for that.” Same, Werner Herzog. Same.

Or how about this. Earlier this week, I saw Phoebe Waller-Bridge did a By The Book interview at the New York Times and I clicked on it because I will click on any Phoebe Waller-Bridge content. And as I was reading it, I saw this…

What’s the most interesting thing you learned from a book recently? That orgasms can be brought on by art, and vice versa. Which subjects do you wish more authors would write about? I wish more people would write from the point of view of tiny, witty animals.

… and now I want Phoebe Waller-Bridge to make a horny Cats. To be clear, I still have almost no idea what Cats is about, even after reading multiple plot descriptions and watching multiple trailers. I went from caring zero percent about Cats to having it ruin my entire life, all because it looks and sounds crazier than a sack of… well, cats. Dammit.

I am broken. This will not do.