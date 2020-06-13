It’s been a week since J.K. Rowling went on an inexplicable diatribe about the trans community, enraging fans and Harry Potter actors alike. Daniel Radcliffe was the first to speak out, not so much condemning her personally as voicing unwavering support for transgender and non-binary people. Eddie Redmayne, of the Fantastic Beasts series, followed, as did Emma Watson. Now, as per the BBC, Rupert Grint has joined them, meaning all three main stars of the Potter films have stood up in defiance of the author who made them names.

“Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment,” Grint said in a statement released to The Times. “I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers.”

Those peers don’t only include Radcliffe, Watson, and Redmayne; other Potter actors have also expressed solidarity with the trans community, including Bonnie Wright and Katie Leung. Rowling has so far stood firm on her beliefs, even doubling down with an open letter in which she spoke about her own experiences of alleged sexual abuse and domestic violence. Her ex-husband, Jorge Arantes, later responded, admitting to slapping her but denying prolonged abuse.

(Via BBC)