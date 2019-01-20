Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Have A Cameo In ‘The Lego Movie 2’

Getty Image

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is having quite a moment, from having two movies released about her in the same year to scoring an action figure to being constantly in the thoughts of everyone afraid of what will happen to the Supreme Court may the Justice ever leave it. (Seriously, get well.) She can now add this to her accomplishments: She’ll have a cameo in the forthcoming The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

The sequel’s director, Mike Mitchell, broke the news to USA Today. “These movies are so full of surprises. And we were thinking, ‘Who’s the last person you would think to see in a Lego film as a minifig?’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg!” Mitchell said.

Alas, Ginsburg won’t have to lift a finger, much less take time out of her busy recuperating and subsequent protecting of the nation from the likes of Brett Kavanaugh to go to a recording studio. Ginsburg will merely have a Lego likeness, appearing as part of a young girl’s Lego-verse. The sequel is due on February 8.

In other news, Ginsburg’s recovery from surgery is on track, although that was from January 11, and try not to stress yourself out by reading this Politico story about what could happen if she remains out of duty for much longer. Still, good for her! Does Stephen Breyer have a Lego caricature? Does Samuel Alito? Didn’t think so.

(Via USA Today)