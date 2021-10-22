There are apparently at least 39 Barbie movies, but only one that matters: Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. (Unless you’re five years old. Then you should probably watch Barbie & Her Sisters in A Puppy Chase instead. No spoilers, but I hear puppies are involved.) The Oscar-nominated director’s follow-up to Little Women is a live-action movie based on the classic doll line starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and, as Deadline reported on Friday, Ryan Gosling as her on-again, off-again beach bum partner Ken.

Gosling initially passed on the role, but “insiders add that as pre-production dragged out and the studio remained persistent with him being their only choice, an opening in his schedule appeared, allowing him to sign on to the project… The film looks to be on the verge of a greenlight and the hope would be to shoot at the top of 2022.”

Robbie (who will also produce under her LuckyChap Entertainment production banner) told British Vogue that making a Barbie movie “comes with a lot of baggage and a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Maybe I don’t…’”

This Barbie movie is getting dangerously attractive. Who are they going to get to play Barbie’s mom and dad? Michelle Pfeiffer and Idris Elba? Actually, that should absolutely happen. Thank you in advance.

