Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively already donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts (while taking a shot at Hugh Jackman), and now, the Deadpool star is thinking about the bartenders. He’s not the only one, given that Molson Coors has pledged a huge sum for the same cause, given that cities across the U.S. are increasingly shuttering places where folks can gather in groups, and that includes restaurants and bars. Those orders vary across the states, but it’s quite likely that you won’t be able to tip your friendly neighborhood bartenders until May, and Reynolds hopes to ease that financial pain.

From now until May 1, the Six Underground actor’s very own booze company, Aviation Gin, will donate a sizeable chunk of online proceeds to the United States Bartender’s Guild. Although Reynolds notes the importance of staying at home right now, he stresses that these folks “REALLY miss you.”

Until May 1st, for every bottle of Aviation ordered online, we’ll donate 30% of proceeds as a tip to your bartenders – who REALLY miss you btw. Visit https://t.co/elT2zrCgE0 #TipYourBartenders #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/77tVacDGBM — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 24, 2020

As Reynolds recently noted, flattening the curve is an important (and hopeful) byproduct of all the social distancing that citizens are being called upon doing for the next handful of weeks. Months, even? Most likely. 2020 is turning into one heck of a challenge, but as Reynolds noted, “We’re gonna get through this thing together.” And then after that? All the bars and movie theaters will welcome folks back, and we’ll all have missed each other far too much for words to express.