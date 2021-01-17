Ryan Reynolds is such a decent guy that his one public beef is fictitious. (That would be his longtime fake feud with Hugh Jackman.) Last week he even took the time to give one of his fans a special gift. That person is Brody Dery, an 11-year-old with stage 3B Hodgkins Lymphoma and Crohn’s disease. Brody loves Deadpool, and he and his mother, who had to leave her job to help him after he was diagnosed last year, even watched it the night before they got a video from its star (not to mention fellow Canadian).

How cool is this? Huge thanks to @VancityReynolds for taking the time to send a message back to Brody Dery from Prince George. Thanks to everyone for helping get the message to Ryan so fast! @ckpgnews pic.twitter.com/dFJJi6huC1 — Caden Fanshaw (@CadenFanshaw) January 13, 2021

“I just heard a little bit about your story and I wanted to send you this video and let you know that I’m thinking about you and I’m sending you tons of love and I’m sending you strength, whatever strength I’ve got,” Reynolds tells Brody. He continued:

Man, you have a ton of people in your life that love you so much. I know you’ve been going through it, I know it’s been a challenge lately but you know something, Brody, you’re just the man for the job. So I’m sending you lots of love. I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days and hang in there.”

It’s a pretty nice gift, and Brody reportedly flipped when he saw Reynolds addressing him directly “He keeps saying, ‘I feel special – I feel like I’m the movie star,’ ” his mother told local news.

You can watch Reynolds’ video in the tweet above, and it should offer some respite from our wild and crazy news cycle.

(Via EW)