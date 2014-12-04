Ryan Reynolds And Fox Are Gearing Up To Finally Make ‘Deadpool’

Bust out the chimichangas and mount up on your favorite unicorn, Fox is reportedly closing a deal with Ryan Reynolds to make Deadpool with director Tim Miller of Blur Films. If that all sounds familiar, it’s because Reynolds and Miller have been trying to make this happen for years. Deadline now reports production begins in March. Which makes sense; we’ve already heard Fox wants to release Deadpool by February 12th, 2016.
And we’re guessing Reynolds is going to finalize the deal, considering he tweeted this:
Deadpool will reportedly be part of the overall X-Men cinematic universe, although we can’t get an official word on whether they’ll go PG-13 or Rated R. We’ve heard it being described as an R-rated total reboot but also as PG-13. As long as the thing we heard about him knowing he’s in a movie and making fun of X-Men Origins: Wolverine is true, I can live with fewer swearwords. What’s a Deadpool movie without some awesome fourth-wall-breaking?
We can all thank this leaked test footage — and the internet’s excited reaction to it — for proving to the studios that a Deadpool movie can work. As long as it’s not X-Men Origins: Wolverine.
Original leaked script from years ago. Awesome in every way. Except for having to read. [www.scribd.com]
i remember reading this years ago. I didn’t know much about Deadpool then, it made me such a big fan
Honestly I think Reynolds would do this for free, in order to redeem himself from that Green Lantern movie. I also think he’s going to be a little more serious about how they play it, now that he knows we’re paying attention. I hope so.
I think an entire Deadpool movie could be made without curse words. You just haveta be creative. Which means we’re doomed, but yeah.
Agreed. It doesn’t have to go blue. It could easily be done PG-13. The trick would be to do a combination of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “MST3K”. A self-aware movie that’s not a complete parody.
I’m one of the few who didn’t think that Green Lantern was bad: in fact I actually enjoyed it (the extended edition more so).
The premise of GL is silly – battles of will and evil and every other colour lantern – and it is hard to put on the screen without it looking, well, silly.
In any case, it isn’t that bad and it’s not as po-faced as it could have been, which worked in its favour.
GL fell apart because they tried so hard to keep it from being silly, they micromanaged every part of it except for a script ultimately rung all the originality of the concept out in favor of a standard superhero movie. The whole idea of Hal Jordan being chosen because he can handle fear and he spends the entire movie being a chicken-shit.
The action figures were terrible enough it killed off the tv show because no one bought the movie toys so they didn’t bother making toys for the show and then they turned around and killed the show. Every aspect of that property was handled with the imagination of a guy who wouldn’t be able to make a big green block with that ring and then blame losing the fight on the spectators.
And I do think Reynolds was wrong for the part. Guy maybe.
This could work tho.
In a perfect world, film company contracts and politics wouldn’t exist, that way the X-men films (and others) could exist in the same universe as the Marvel movies and the elite quality of Marvel films could be as one. Because IMO, any Marvel movie that isn’t made under the Avengers universe of films could go either way in terms of quality. I feel like if Marvel made all their own films, we really wouldn’t have this problem. I fully expect someone to tell me why that would be a horrible idea though.
I know nothing about Deadpool but I hear he’s a smartass and RR is at his best in those types of roles.
Here’s hoping for a hard motherfucking R!
I presume, based on previous certification discussions/reveals, that they could get PG-13 with a LOT of violence so long as they keep the language clean.
Putting aside the ridiculousness of that – that words are evil but violence is ok for kids – it would give the character the full reign he has in the various iterations in comic books particularly as DP rarely, if ever, actually swears. On those occasions when he does swear it’s the censored symbol variant – which is useless – and that could easily be done as graphics on the screen alongside the yellow and, hopefully, white boxes.
Finally, a Ryan Reynolds movie where I won’t want to scream, “TAKE OFF YOUR SHIRT!” the entire time.
I bet that made some kids uncomfortable at the “The Croods” screening.
Ryan Reynolds might be a hit wih the ladies, but as far as I am concerned, he’s box office poison…
Okay Norm.
Agreed. That fourth wall stuff may play in the funny books but not so much in the movies. That test footage was great, but this could easily suck. In fact, I’d say that’s the more likely outcome here.
If producers f’k up this movie, there’s gonna be riots.
After hearing that it’s definitely going to be made soon for the last around a decade I’ll believe it when they actually finish get started on production.
TBH I DON’T think this will work as a PG13 flick, I want the hard R. What’s the point in doing Deadpool if you’re going to go the family friendly route?
I mean, it’s not like he swears a whole lot in the comics (or rather they use the $^&*$^ stuff to imply cursing) but the violence is a big part of it. I see this being a disappointment.
What if they still curse in the movie, sparingly, but when he does curse, it’s bleeped out in creative ways? That could be funny as shit, again, used sparingly.
“Leaked” test footage.
The leak was the test. This obviously wasn’t about testing some CGI or how his costume looked. It was a test to see how much interest there was.
Yeah,Tim Miller directed the test footage.
Deadpool is about hyper-violence and breaking the 4th wall. There’s no way Ryan Reynolds can give play-by-play while he cuts people into itty bitty pieces and still be PG-13.
R-Rated or GT*O, amirite?!
I think Ryan Reynolds sucks and if this movie is great it will be in spite of his abs
Deadpool singing Sophie B Hawkins gets me everytime.
Dumb-ish question, but is it going to CGI or live action? I’m totally in for either one.