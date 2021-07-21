Deadpool wasn’t Ryan Reynolds’ first comic book movie rodeo. Actually, technically that was X-Men Origins: Wolverine, in which he played…the character who becomes Deadpool (though he doesn’t talk, and therefore has no quips, or much of a personality). But we’re, of course, referring to something else: the 2011 movie take on Green Lantern. The actor has long been dismissive of his first aborted superhero starring gig, though when he belatedly watched earlier this year — while live-tweeting it, of course — he was pleasantly surprised that it wasn’t that bad.

But in the ensuing months perhaps he forgot that. In a new appearance on the podcast SmartLess, Reynolds had a particularly colorful way of describing the stint, which was meaningful to him in one major way: It’s where he first encountered his future wife, Blake Lively.

“I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern,” Reynolds told fellow his all-star hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes. It’s certainly a, uh, vivid way of describing the film, in which he played Hal Jordan, the everyman who becomes Earth’s contribution to the interstellar Green Lantern Corps.

Reynolds had nicer things to say about the film when he publicly watched it, back on St. Patrick’s Day. Over Twitter he largely stuck to good-nature ribbing (including over his sub-Christian Bale-as-Batman voice), sprinkled with compliments for his fellow cast and crew. He concluded that while “it’s not perfect, it ain’t a tragedy.”

But maybe that was the gin he had poured for himself talking. Now, it appears, it’s been downgraded to “darkest crease in the anus of the universe.”

Then again, it’s where he met Blake Lively. He told his hosts that on set they “were friends and buddies.” He was still married to Scarlett Johansson at the time, so it took another year and a half for them to go on a double date, with a catch: At the time they were actually dating separate people.

“We hung out and kind of, you know, we always kind of kept in touch but sort of casually. And then next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston. So I was like, ‘I’ll ride with you,'” Reynolds recalled. “We got on the train and rode together and then I was just begging her to sleep with me.

“Honestly, it was kind of one of those silly sort of … like out of a fairy tale,” he added. “Like a week later, I was like, ‘We should buy a house together.’ And we did.”

Love, it certainly conquers all, even questionable comic book movies.

