When Deadpool crashed through fourth walls everywhere in 2016, Ryan Reynolds‘ comic book comedy made sure to ridicule the actor for his work in 2011’s Green Lantern at almost every turn. It was a fun gag, to be sure, as the film also skewered the actor for his previous incarnation of Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and many, many other aspects of the ongoing superhero movie extravaganza. However, following Deadpool 2 and other bits involving Reynolds, the Green Lantern jokes are getting old. Cue Free Guy, Reynolds’ next project.

On Thursday, the actor posted an official “first look” clip of himself and fellow Free Guy cast members Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) from the set. It’s meant to be a basic intro to the film, which follows Reynolds, who plays a bank teller who realizes he’s a non-playable character (NPC) in an open-world game that’s about to but shut down. But it quickly dovetails when Reynolds and Waititi insist they’ve never worked together before. This is obviously a lie as the pair co-starred together in… Green Lantern.

“Didn’t you guys do a movie together?” Comer asks them. Keery adds, “Yeah, I think I heard you guys talking about that.” But Reynolds and Waititi deny everything, insist that Free Guy is the first time they’ve ever worked together, and claim the others are probably mistaking them for Seth Rogen in Green Hornet. “Neither of us are Seth Rogen!” Waititi exclaims.

Free Guy opens — hopefully, without more Green Lantern jokes — on July 3rd, 2020.