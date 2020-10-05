Free Guy originally sat on the release schedule for July 2020, and everyone knows what happened there. Heck, the first trailer for the movie surfaced in December 2019. It’s been a hell of a year, but the movie will come out eventually (kinda wondering if we’ll see a VOD release, rather than a continued wait, given this new trailer), and the movie’s now embracing the chaos. That’s fitting, since the movie’s about Ryan Reynolds playing a background character (Guy, natch) who realizes that he’s living inside a video game.

Cue the explosions and a Grand Theft Auto-style living environment, along with Jodie Freaking Comer (as Molotov Girl) in a wig that doesn’t belong to an assassin. How unusual, but this might be the action-comedy that people need right now, despite the endless supply of nefarious parties with dodgy weapons. While this does look like a movie that would look great on the big screen — with Michael Bay-style booms all over the place, courtesy of director Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum) — and officially, this is scheduled for a December 11 theater release, a VOD hot drop wouldn’t be unwelcome! We could use a Good Guy now.

Free Guy also co-stars Taika Waititi (acting like a smartass in this trailer) and Joe Keery. In this teaser posted over the weekend, the cast covered all bases while projecting a true release date. They’re rolling with the punches, like Reynolds in the trailer.