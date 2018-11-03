Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Have Been Joke-Feuding On Twitter

Things I Like

Twitter is lousy with real feuds, every minute of every day of every year. So it’s only appropriate that one antidote to the world’s sustained anger is the good old fashioned fake feud. We always have Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel’s longstanding joke-beef. And now we have Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman faux-duking it out on the battleground that is social media.

BuzzFeed has chronicled the recent fake-tiff, which has some history. The two actors — also fellow comic book movie stars, both of the Sony wing of the Marvel-verse — are very public friends, though as early as a week-and-change ago, Jackman was mock-mocking him: