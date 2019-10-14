Deadpool 2 slashes its way into theaters everywhere on May 18th, 2018. Its PG-13 revamp, Once Upon a Deadpool, came several months later on December 12th. Since then, however, Disney‘s massive purchase of 20th Century Fox has gone through, effectively returning the cinematic licensing of the famed “Merc with a Mouth,” the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and several other comic book characters back to Marvel Studios, one of the mouse’s many subsidiaries. So, what’s happening with Deadpool 3? Anything?

According to a rather teasing Instagram post from star Ryan Reynolds, (implicitly) a lot. “Auditioned for the role of ‘Anthony Stark,'” he wrote. “Didn’t come even remotely close, but the nice man with the taser escorted me to the ground.”

The obvious Iron Man joke notwithstanding, Reynolds offered his followers absolutely nothing in regards to the fate of Deadpool 3 and the character’s uncertain future in the ever-extending Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even so, just the fact that the actor was standing in the Marvel Studios offices in front of their official logo was enough to get the fans going. What’s more, Reynolds’ presence there also reflected what Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have been saying in numerous interviews regarding their latest project, Zombieland: Double Tap.

“The plan is to keep Deadpool in his R-rated universe,” Wernick told Uproxx. “I think Disney knows what it has in Deadpool and how special it is, and unique, and I think they’ll let us continue to play in that sandbox. And the hope moving forward beyond that is that we get to bring in some MCU toys along the way.” In another interview, Reese said much of the same: “There’s a lot to be sorted out, like how Deadpool fits into the Marvel Universe with the other characters and into the release schedule of the MCU… There’s a lot to be sorted out and I think we’re all getting a much-needed rest from Deadpool — Ryan and us and everybody.”