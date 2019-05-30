Getty Image

Sacha Baron Cohen recently reentered the limelight with his critically acclaimed Showtime series Who Is America?, but the comedian will never escape the infamy of his previous satirical characters. This is especially true of Borat, in which the comic actor who played the fictitious Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev on his quest across the United States to find Pamela Anderson and propose to her. The film came out nearly 15 years ago, but it’s back in the news thanks to Cohen’s upcoming appearance on The Last Laugh podcast.

Specifically, Borat is back because of what it supposedly did to Anderson’s marriage to Kid Rock. At around the same time that the movie was being released, the celebrity couple was enduring a bitterly public divorce that some tabloids were attributing to Anderson’s involvement in the project. While discussing this with The Last Laugh, Cohen confirmed for the first time ever that this was indeed the case. In particular, Cohen confirmed it regarding a 2006 news story that claimed Rock had “started screaming at Pam, saying she had humiliated herself” after watching a special screening of the film:

Baron Cohen said that he texted Anderson after that screening and asked, “How did it go? What did he think?” She texted back that they were getting divorced. When he asked her why, she replied, “The movie.” “And I thought it was a joke but then a few weeks later they got divorced and they put as a reason for divorce, Borat,” Baron Cohen added, before joking, “I think they were a fantastic couple, so it’s a shame. Much better than Julian Assange or whoever she dated later on.”

Unsurprisingly, neither Anderson nor Rock has spoken publicly about Cohen’s comments.

(Via The Daily Beast)