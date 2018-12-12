The Best Sad Movies On Netflix Right Now

Paramount

Sad movies take a lot of forms, but this list of good Netflix films hits the big buttons, including some of the most powerful movies to watch about love, star-crossed love, concentration camps, death, and children/skeletons in peril.

Regardless of what gets your tear ducts primed and pumping, there is something in this list must-watch streaming sobfests that will get at your heart’s sorrow spot. “Enjoy” the 15 saddest movies on Netflix right now responsibly.

Schindler’s List (1993)

Run Time: 195 min | IMDb: 8.9/10

It took decades in the industry for Steven Spielberg to finally earn an Oscar for one of his movies, but his win for Schindler’s List is well deserved. The film focuses on wealthy businessman Oskar Schindler, who spends his fortune and risks his life to save the lives of 1,100 Jewish men and women after taking in the horrors of WWII and the concentration camps. Between the three hour running time, the cold, unrelenting cruelty of Ralph Fiennes’ portrayal of Amon Goeth, and its realistic style, it’s a bleak film. But there’s hope to be found in the grim black and white images. It’s an important story told movingly by a filmmaker at the height of his powers.

Atonement (2007)

Run Time: 123 min | IMDb: 7.8/10

Is there anything sadder than young lovers torn apart before their feelings can truly blossom? Well, besides real issues plaguing the world like war and famine, but come on, star-crossed lovers are still pretty sad. Atonement paints a vivid tale of just that (along with some war as well). After a series of misunderstandings, youthful naiveté, and false accusations drive Robbie (James McAvoy) away from Cecillia (Keira Knightley), 13-year-old Briony spends the rest of her life struggling with her mistakes as the couple longs to be reunited. It’s a tragic story, but one that works beyond the tragedy and sorrow. It won an Oscar for its original score and was nominated for Best Picture, facing off against some tough competition in No Country For Old Men and There Will Be Blood.

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Run Time: 119 min | IMDb: 7.3/10

Anytime Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet share the screen a bit of magic happens. The two have an undeniable chemistry they’ve cultivated over the years, and Sam Mendes uses that connection to rip them to shreds, telling the story of a husband and wife disillusioned with their suburban lives. April and Frank Wheeler dream of escaping to Europe where she can act, and he can find his passion, but slowly, circumstances eat away at that dream until the couple is forced to confront an awful tragedy and an undeniable truth about themselves. It’s got a sluggish plot, but DiCaprio and Winslet make up for it by churning out some of the best performances of their careers.