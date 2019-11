The Saddest Movies On Netflix Right Now

Last Updated: November 25th Sad movies take a lot of forms, but this list of good Netflix films hits the big buttons, including some of the most powerful movies to watch about love, star-crossed love, concentration camps, death, and children/skeletons in peril. Regardless of what gets your tear ducts primed and pumping, there is something in this list must-watch streaming sobfests that will get at your heart’s sorrow spot. “Enjoy” the 15 saddest movies on Netflix right now responsibly. Related: The Best Dramas On Netflix Right Now Schindler’s List (1993) Run Time: 195 min | IMDb: 8.9/10 It took decades in the industry for Steven Spielberg to finally earn an Oscar for one of his movies, but his win for Schindler’s List is well deserved. The film focuses on wealthy businessman Oskar Schindler, who spends his fortune and risks his life to save the lives of 1,100 Jewish men and women after taking in the horrors of WWII and the concentration camps. Between the three hour running time, the cold, unrelenting cruelty of Ralph Fiennes’ portrayal of Amon Goeth, and its realistic style, it’s a bleak film. But there’s hope to be found in the grim black and white images. It’s an important story told movingly by a filmmaker at the height of his powers. Add To Netflix Queue Moonlight (2016) Run Time: 111 min | IMDb: 7.4/10 Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight will always be remembered for winning the Academy Award for Best Picture after a mix-up that initially named La La Land as the winner. But that’s just an asterisk attached to a momentous coming-of-age story set over three eras in a young man’s life as he grows up in Miami, grappling with the sexuality he feels will make him even more of an outcast while searching for guidance that his drug-addicted mother (Naomie Harris) can’t provide. The film is both lyrical and moving and won justifiable acclaim for its talented cast, including a Best Supporting Actor award for Mahershala Ali as a sympathetic drug dealer. Add To Netflix Queue Short Term 12 (2013) Run Time: 96 min | IMDb: 8/10 This film by Destin Daniel Cretton (the guy Marvel’s tapped to direct Shang-Chi) marks the first leading role for Brie Larson. Long before her Captain Marvel days, Larson was playing Grace Howard, a young woman navigating life as a supervisor of a group home for troubled teens. Other soon-to-be stars like Lakeith Stanfield and Rami Malek also have a role in this thing but it’s Larson’s vehicle and she’s in full command of it. Add To Netflix Queue

War Horse (2011) Run Time: 146 min | IMDb: 7.2/10 Horses, like dogs, make for worthy emotional fodder and this Steven Spielberg World War I epic proves it. There's plenty of front-line action here, but it's filtered through the lens of a young boy named Albert (Jeremy Irvine) and his connection to his beloved horse. When the animal is sold to the cavalry, Albert enlists and leaves his small English village to track down his best friend. Tom Hiddleston and David Thewlis also star as Spielberg uses sweeping shots of tattered battlefields to give us a birds-eye-view of the devastation war can cause. Roma (2018) Run Time: 135 min | IMDb: 8.7/10 Oscar-winning writer/director Alfonso Cuaron delivers what may be his most personal film to date. The stunningly-shot black-and-white film is an ode to Cuaron's childhood and a love letter to the women who raised him. Following the journey of a domestic worker in Mexico City named Cleo, the movie interweaves tales of personal tragedy and triumph amidst a backdrop of political upheaval and unrest. Milk (2008) Run Time: 128 min | IMDb: 7.6/10 Sean Penn won his second Oscar for his portrayal of the titular character in Milk, the biopic about San Francisco's first openly gay elected official. From his early days of civil rights activism in the '70s to his assassination only a few months after his election, Harvey Milk's short story is one filled with endless struggle. But the message throughout the film is endlessly hopeful and triumphant. The saddest part, though, is that the fight for LGBTQ rights still wages every day in the U.S. That's why it's encouraging to keep the words of leaders like Milk alive today. He didn't start getting involved in the movement until he was around 40, and he was able to create very real change. It's never too late to start.

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) Run Time: 94 min | IMDb: 7.8/10 Any drama depicting the atrocities committed during the Holocaust is going to be a tearjerker but somehow, this film eclipses the others. Probably because director Mark Herman chose to focus that terrible time in our history through the lens of two young boys. Bruno (Asa Butterfield) is a young German, the son of a Nazi commander. Shmuel (Jack Scanlon) is a Jewish boy being kept at a concentration camp run by Bruno's father. The two strike up a friendship in secret, one that has far-reaching consequences on both sides of the fence, and the film's ending is a gut-punch that hits you right in the feels. Dallas Buyers Club (2013) Run Time: 117 min | IMDb: 8/10 Matthew McConaughey's Dallas Buyer Club is a searing look at how the world failed the LGBTQ community during the devastating AIDS crisis. McConaughey stars as Ron Woodruff, a man diagnosed with the disease in the '80s during a time when the illness was still misunderstood and highly stigmatized. Woodruff went against the FDA and the law to smuggle in drugs to help those suffering from the disease, establishing a "Dallas Buyers Club" and fighting in court to the right to aid those in need. The story is all the more powerful because it's true and McConaughey delivers one of the best performances of his career as Woodruff, a man who changes his entire outlook on life after being dealt a tragic blow. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) Run Time: 117 min | IMDb: 8/10 Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith share the screen in this Oscar-nominated tearjerker about a struggling salesman trying to provide for his family. Smith plays Chris Gardner, a man at the end of his rope who's looking to make a fresh start in a new career. When Gardner's ex splits, leaving him to take care of their young son, we watch as he attempts to create a better life for them both despite the setbacks and roadblocks put in his path. It's heavy, emotional work that Smith does here. It's also some of his best. Coco (2017) Run Time: 105 min | IMDb: 8.5/10 Disney continued its trend of spotlighting underserved communities and lesser-known cultures with Coco, a Pixar project that follows a young boy learning the importance of family during a traditional Mexican celebration, "Dia de Los Muertos." The Day of the Dead is probably a holiday you've heard of before, but the film adds a rich history and vibrancy to a time held sacred by so many. Coco has dreams of becoming a singer but when he finds himself amongst the dead, he must rely on his courage and his ancestors to help him return to the living. Bring your tissues for this one. Blue Valentine (2010) Run Time: 112 min | IMDb: 7.4/10 This romantic drama starring Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling is equal parts sweet love story and messy, unavoidable tragedy. The actors play a pair of lovers whose relationship is charted in nonlinear fashion over the course of the film. Things begin promisingly, as they always do, before failed careers, addiction, dishonesty, and a general feeling of unhappiness slowly rot away at the couple's marriage. It's a mesmerizing train wreck, but honestly, aren't all of the great love stories?

P.S. I Love You (2007) Run Time: 126 min | IMDb: 7.1/10 Is P.S. I Love You the saddest, sappiest flick in the history of film? Probably not, but it is the biggest tearjerker on this list. Hilary Swank plays Holly, a young widow trying to heal after the death of her husband, Gerry (Gerard Butler). Unbeknownst to her, Gerry has scheduled 10 letters to be delivered over the course of the film, each directing Holly and helping her to begin her life again, without him in it. It's an emotional mess of a movie. Swank is crying most of the time, and Gerry's well-meaning notes just make things worse, but it's also a lovely commentary on losing a loved one and the work it takes to build a life of your own. My Sister's Keeper (2009) Run Time: 109 min | IMDb: 7.4/10 Cameron Diaz and Abigail Breslin star in this family drama based off a Jodi Picoult novel of the same name. The story follows a young girl named Anna (Breslin) whose sister Kate is battling a life-threatening form of cancer. Anna and Kate's parents (Diaz and Jason Patric) conceived Anna to help save her sister's life but when she decides to sue them for the right to her own bodily autonomy, it causes a rift in the family that exposes long-kept secrets and buried hurts. Bring your tissues for this one.