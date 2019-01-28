Awards season officially kicked off a few weeks ago with the 2019 Golden Globes ceremony, which saw a few surprises, including a Best Drama Film win by Bohemian Rhapsody. That film sparked further controversy when director Bryan Singer issued a thank you to the HFPA, and a Green Book writer also generated some Twitter-fueled fallout after the Globes. However, the fallout for both of those films did not revolve around actors, and with Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards (i.e., the SAGs), the awards almost exclusively focus upon actors and their performances.
In other words, this ceremony would hope to avoid any problematic tones but may not be entirely successful. The SAGs can, however, function as Oscar predictors since actors (as is substantially the case with The Academy) make up the organization’s voting body. Megan Mullally hosts the evening’s events with A Star Is Born, Ozark, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leading the nominations. Here’s a listing of the night’s awards up for grabs, which we’ll update as the evening progresses. Winners shall be highlighted in bold.
TV Drama Ensemble
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid’s Tale
Ozark
This Is Us
TV Drama Actress
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
TV Drama Actor
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Krasinski, Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
TV Movie/Miniseries Actress
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Emma Stone, Maniac
TV Movie/Miniseries Actor
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
