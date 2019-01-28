Getty Image

Awards season officially kicked off a few weeks ago with the 2019 Golden Globes ceremony, which saw a few surprises, including a Best Drama Film win by Bohemian Rhapsody. That film sparked further controversy when director Bryan Singer issued a thank you to the HFPA, and a Green Book writer also generated some Twitter-fueled fallout after the Globes. However, the fallout for both of those films did not revolve around actors, and with Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards (i.e., the SAGs), the awards almost exclusively focus upon actors and their performances.

In other words, this ceremony would hope to avoid any problematic tones but may not be entirely successful. The SAGs can, however, function as Oscar predictors since actors (as is substantially the case with The Academy) make up the organization’s voting body. Megan Mullally hosts the evening’s events with A Star Is Born, Ozark, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leading the nominations. Here’s a listing of the night’s awards up for grabs, which we’ll update as the evening progresses. Winners shall be highlighted in bold.

TV Drama Ensemble

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

TV Drama Actress

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

TV Drama Actor

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Krasinski, Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

TV Movie/Miniseries Actress

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Emma Stone, Maniac

TV Movie/Miniseries Actor

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner