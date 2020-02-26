Has seeing the same movie trailer, over and over and over and over and over again, ever driven you mad, so mad that you ended up never seeing whatever movie it was promoting, even if it was something you had previously been looking forward to?

I call it Midnight Special Syndrome — I was excited to see the Jeff Nichols film at one point, but by the 10th viewing of the trailer, I never wanted to hear Michael Shannon ask if “it’s time, you ready?” ever again. I realize this is unfair to the movie, and more of an Alamo Drafthouse or AMC or Regal or wherever issue, and I could easily skip the previews, but still! Saint Maud, a physiological horror movie from A24, almost hit the Midnight Special-level of madness, as this trailer has played before eight or nine movies I’ve recently gone to, but not quite, because it still looks really good. Bong Joon Ho agrees, as he named the film’s director Rose Glass as one of 20 filmmakers to watch in the 2020s.

Watch the (mercifully new!) trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis.

The debut film from writer-director Rose Glass, Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and salvation in a fallen world. Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.

Saint Maud, which stars Morfydd Clark and Jennifer Ehle, opens on April 3.