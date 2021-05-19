While sitting down to promote her upcoming role in the Eternals that’s finally making its way to theaters after being delayed for over a year, Salma Hayek revealed that she’s been battling a private COVIDstruggle of her own. The actress revealed that she was infected very early in the pandemic, and at the time, the prognosis was not looking good.

According to Variety, Hayek has never talked publicly about her health struggles until dialing in for a Zoom interview to talk about all things Marvel:

“My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad,” says Hayek, 54, from the London manse that she shares with her husband, Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault, and their 13-year-old daughter, Valentina. “I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home.’” Hayek spent about seven weeks isolated in a room of the house. At one point, she was put on oxygen. She still hasn’t fully regained the energy she once had.

Despite still suffering from the long-haul effects, Hayek returned to work last April and began filming Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci alongside Adam Driver and Lady Gaga. “It was the perfect job to just get back into it,” Hayek told Variety.

As for the Eternals, Marvel fans caught their first glimpse of Hayek as Ajak when the studio dropped its Phase 4 trailer/celebration of movies at the beginning of May. An official trailer for Eternals is rumored to be coming soon, which should give fans an even better look at Hayek and the ridiculously good-looking cast in action.

