Good news for fans of the O.G. Jurassic Park trio because not only are they all back for Jurassic World: Dominion, but the movie has finally wrapped after multiple setbacks. Filming on the dino-franchise blockbuster resumed in July (at Pinewood Studios In London) amid loads of pandemic-prompted protocols that apparently grew to include 40,000+ COVID tests for cast and crew before all was said and done. Along the way, positive tests caused some slowdowns, but it’s all coming together now.

Sam Neill, who was previously excited to reunite with his hat, tapped out an expression of relief on Twitter while sharing a tweeted wrap photo from director Colin Trevorrow.

There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have…we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible . Great crew. Lovely cast . Top director. Phew- and CELEBRATIONS. #JurassicWorldDominion #JurassicPark https://t.co/MCzIo3efxF — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) November 8, 2020

“There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have…we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible,” Neill wrote. “Great crew. Lovely cast . Top director. Phew- and CELEBRATIONS.”

Indiewire further reports that around 100 days of shooting went down, excluding the pauses, as the cast and crew did the bubble-thing to finish the movie. “We lived together, ate together, told stories, shared our fears and hopes, played Frisbee on the lawn,” explained Trevorrow. “There was a lot of laughter at a time when it has been hard to find things to laugh about.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is expected to arrive on June 10, 2022.