The Doctor Strange sequel, subtitled in the Multiverse of Madness, has a release date of May 7, 2021. That’s just a bit over a year from this writing. One problem: It doesn’t have a director, having lost the original film’s director, Scott Derrickson. But as per Variety, they may be bringing back one of the architects of the modern comic book movie to the genre.

A source or sources tell Variety that Sam Raimi, the legendary horror director who helmed the Tobey Maguire-era Spider-Man trilogy, is in talks to helm the MCU follow-up, which gives the surgeon-turned-sorcerer played by Benedict Cumberbatch (plus his sentient cape) his second solo joint. If the deal works out, Raimi would take the reins from Derrickson, who gave the 2016 original its trippy, Inception-esque visuals.

Raimi broke into the industry thanks to the nearly-no-budget original The Evil Dead, released in 1981. That led to a more comic sequel, in 1987, as well as an even sillier threequel, Army of Darkness, in 1992, as well as the TV show Ash vs. the Evil Dead, which ran for three seasons on Starz. He’s also helmed such studio films as Darkman, The Quick and the Dead, and Drag Me To Hell, the latter which brought him back to his horror roots after three Spider-Mans. His most recent film was 2003’s Oz the Great and Powerful.

Marvel has yet to comment on the news, but one thing we do know: the sequel will not feature the return of Oscar-nominee Rachel McAdams, who played one of Dr. Stephen Strange’s colleagues.

