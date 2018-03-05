Sam Rockwell Wins Best Supporting Actor Oscar For ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’

The 90th Academy Awards is stacked top to bottom with every category filled with deserving award winners. The show’s first award, Best Supporting Actor, was no different. The category showcased five brilliant performances from incredible actors, with long-time character actor Sam Rockwell bringing home the Oscar for his supporting role as officer Jason Dixon in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

“I’d like to thank the Academy… Never thought I’d say those words,” the veteran actor said while hoping for a brand-new jet ski.

Rockwell has been a favorite for much of awards season. He won the Golden Globe, Independent Spirit Award, SAG Award, BAFTA, and Critic’s Choice award for Three Billboards.

