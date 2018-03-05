The 90th Academy Awards is stacked top to bottom with every category filled with deserving award winners. The show’s first award, Best Supporting Actor, was no different. The category showcased five brilliant performances from incredible actors, with long-time character actor Sam Rockwell bringing home the Oscar for his supporting role as officer Jason Dixon in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
“I’d like to thank the Academy… Never thought I’d say those words,” the veteran actor said while hoping for a brand-new jet ski.
Rockwell has been a favorite for much of awards season. He won the Golden Globe, Independent Spirit Award, SAG Award, BAFTA, and Critic’s Choice award for Three Billboards.
Good for him. I always liked him
I thought that movie was terrible. I feel like it’s this generation’s Crash, where everyone pretends it’s this great movie because it deals with an uncomfortable topic (bias and misconduct by police, in this case) so everyone is afraid to criticize it.
That said, Rockwell was literally the only bright spot in it, so I’m not surprised he won.
It wasn’t terrible. I mean, look, if you honestly felt it was terrible and aren’t just going overboard on hyperbole here then your opinion of film is probably not worth listening to.
It was very good film in many respects. And it was less than that in some others. The acting (particularly McDormand and Rockwell) was excellent. And I thought most of the dialogue was very good, too.
The thing that keeps it from being a great movie, though, in my opinion, is that the story arcs for the main characters are not resolved. At all. For any of them. And that’s…weird.
