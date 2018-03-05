Sam Rockwell Wins Best Supporting Actor Oscar For ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’

#2018 Oscars #The Oscar Chase #Sam Rockwell
03.04.18 4 hours ago 3 Comments

The 90th Academy Awards is stacked top to bottom with every category filled with deserving award winners. The show’s first award, Best Supporting Actor, was no different. The category showcased five brilliant performances from incredible actors, with long-time character actor Sam Rockwell bringing home the Oscar for his supporting role as officer Jason Dixon in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

“I’d like to thank the Academy… Never thought I’d say those words,” the veteran actor said while hoping for a brand-new jet ski.

Rockwell has been a favorite for much of awards season. He won the Golden Globe, Independent Spirit Award, SAG Award, BAFTA, and Critic’s Choice award for Three Billboards.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 Oscars#The Oscar Chase#Sam Rockwell
TAGS2018 OSCARSOSCARSSAM ROCKWELLthe oscar chase

The RX

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 4 days ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 6 days ago
Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

02.23.18 1 week ago
On The Intensely Fun ‘Time & Space,’ Turnstile Is The Friendliest Hardcore Band On The Planet

On The Intensely Fun ‘Time & Space,’ Turnstile Is The Friendliest Hardcore Band On The Planet

02.22.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

02.21.18 2 weeks ago
U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

02.16.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP