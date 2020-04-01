Samuel L. Jackson is always willing to lend his artfully profane take on subjects for a good cause. Right now, that cause happens to be the continued push for social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jackson appeared on Tuesday night’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and naturally, the Tarantino fixture did so from the comfort from home, where he’d like everyone to stay put. Not at his home, but at your own. I’m just making that clear, yet Jackson’s message stays the same.

While discussing the possibility of sequel-ing his infamous Go The F*** To Sleep children’s book reading (of the book by Adam Mansbach and Ricardo Cortés), Jackson seized the opportunity before him. That’s how this happened:

“Stay the f*** at home, The Rona is spreading, this sh*t is no joke. It’s no time to work or roam. The way you can fight it is simple my friends. Just stay the f*** at home. Now, technically I’m not a doctor, but motherfu*kers listen when I read a poem. So here I am, Sam f***ing Jackson imploring you to keep ya ass at home. If you want things to get back to normal, don’t panic, just use your dome. Wash your hands, stop touching your face, and stay the f*** at home.”

Also worth noting: Kimmel’s wonderful introduction of Jackson mentioned how we previously only needed to fear snakes on planes. Oh, and how does everyone feel about the posters behind Sam’s couch? He’s chosen to wall-namecheck Die Hard With A Vengeance, Resurrecting The Champ, The Long Kiss Goodnight, and Jungle Fever, all interesting and unexpected choices when one considers his whole body of work. No 1408, though? Come on, Sam. If you’re gonna go with the unexpected, that one’s gotta be on the table.