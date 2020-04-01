With a confirmed case count that grows distressingly higher by the day, the coronavirus pandemic will dictate our lives for months to come. There’s a reason movies that were supposed to come out in June have already been pushed back months, if not until 2021. But San Diego Comic-Con organizers remain optimistic (possibly irresponsibly so, in the same way that it took Disneyland too long to close) that pop culture fanatics will descend upon the San Diego Convention Center from July 23-26.

“To our amazing Comic-Con and WonderCon fans: We understand how difficult the current climate has been for all of us and appreciate your continued support through these trying times. No one is as hopeful as we are that we will be able to celebrate #SDCC2020 together come July,” the official SDCC account tweeted. “As we continue to monitor the situation with local authorities, we will post updates on our social channels! Until then, remember: ‘A hero is an ordinary individual who finds strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.’ — Christopher Reeve.”

San Diego Comic-Con was attended by 135,000 people in 2019. I’ve been to Hall H. It’s already a cramped nightmare before worrying about the deadly virus. As fun as the full-cast panels can be, the smart (and potentially life-saving) option would be to push SDCC to later in the year. Who knows? Maybe by then, The New Mutants will be out.