Lionsgate

Hold on to your butts and/or tricycle.

It was announced earlier this year that Chris Rock is rebooting the Saw franchise, which is now eight (!) movies deep. “When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in,” Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said. “Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision, and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

Rock will also star in the film, and he’s getting some motherf*cking help:

Samuel L. Jackson [is] joining Chris Rock in the upcoming Saw reboot. Rock plays a police detective investigating a series of grizzly crimes, and Jackson will play the detective’s father. As production begins, Lionsgate also revealed Monday that other cast members include Max Minghella as Rock’s partner William Schenk, and Marisol Nichols as Rock’s boss, Capt. Angie Garza.

Drake thinks the cast will make the film “completely special in the Saw canon and we can’t wait to unleash this unexpected and sinister new story on fans of this franchise” (before Rock and SLJ, the most famous actor to appear in a Saw movie was… Danny Glover? Cary Elwes? Luke from Gilmore Girls?). He also referred to this “next level of Saw” as being “on full tilt,” which sounds like the premise of one of Jigsaw’s traps. Anyway, Jackson is 16 years older than Rock, so it’s not Amy Poehler and Rachel McAdams-level ridiculous that they’re playing father-son… unless it turns out Jackson was Billy the Puppet all along!

(Via Hollywood Reporter)