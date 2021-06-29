Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost really seem like a couple who’s genuinely crazy for each other, but there’s one thing he, at least, won’t do. While promoting Black Widow on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Podcast (as caught by People), the actress says her SNL anchor husband did not want to help her with her lines on her long-delayed Marvel solo outing, because he, like many, wanted to see the movie fresh.

“He doesn’t like any spoilers, though, so I can’t tell him anything. And he doesn’t even pry,” Johansson said. “When we were shooting this film in London, Colin was also there shooting Tom & Jerry – which worked out great ’cause we were together in the same city for a long time, which is rare.”

But he, at least, didn’t want her to talk too much about how her day went. “I was in the middle of a big action set piece or sequence or whatever,” she said. “He was just not wanting to hear anything about it.”

It’s the hazard of a very unusual job, sounds like: If your significant other is involved in one of the most beloved franchises in the pictures, you may be reluctant for them to tell you all about it. But hey, at least they got to see each other a little more than usual, so maybe it all evens out.

