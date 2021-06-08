During a wide-ranging feature on Marvel’s long-awaited Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson opened up about whether or not the solo film will really be her last ride with the MCU. In a way, Johansson has stuck around the Marvel universe for an extra year thanks to the pandemic delaying Black Widow‘s release several times before eventually pushing it towards a hybrid Disney+ and theatrical premiere. But even after that experience, she’s not entirely willing to say this is the end for her Natasha Romanov character.

“It’s definitely bittersweet because I love my Marvel family,” Johansson told Total Film. “I’m never going to be ready to not be a part of it. They’ll always be family. I’ll never feel ready to not be in it, because I hate to feel like I’m missing out on stuff with them. And who knows? Maybe at some point, we’ll have some opportunity to collaborate in some other kind of way.”

Of course, there are two things working against Black Widow’s return: For starters, she died during the Avengers: Endgame. However, with time travel and the multiverse entering the MCU, that’s not exactly a permanent problem. The biggest hurdle is that Johansson is ready to leave the character while she’s “on top.” Via Total Film:

“In every way, and certainly as an actor, it’s always better to leave a situation when you’re on top. And to feel good about something. It’s great. And I feel on top with this. I really do. I’m really proud of it. So we’ll see how everybody else sees it!” she laughs. “But I will always love my experience of it.”

Black Widow hits theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9, 2021.

