Recently, Jordan Peele’s thrilling thinker Us and his forthcoming revival of Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone have been dominating the mainstream horror conversation. However, a film adaptation of children’s (yes, “children’s”) author Alvin Schwartz’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark book series from Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) and André Øvredal (Trollhunter) is coming, and it looks absolutely horrifying. At least, the first official trailer for the movie does.

Fans (and victims) of the Schwartz book series will undoubtedly recognize the likes of “Harold,” “The Red Spot” and “The Dream” in this first trailer for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. According to the film’s official logline:

It’s 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind… but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time — stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home.

Aside from Breaking Bad alum Dean Norris, the Scary Stories cast also includes Austin Abrams (The Walking Dead), Austin Zajur (Fist Fight), Michael Garza (Wayward Pines), Gabriel Rush (Moonrise Kingdom) and Natalie Ganzhorn (The Stanley Dynamic). Anyone brave enough to go and watch it can do so this summer.