Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, one of the best comic book movies of the 2010s, came out 10 years ago next month, and to celebrate the almost-anniversary, the cast reunited for a charity table read. In attendance was, among others, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (and her dog), Chris Evans (and his dog), Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Mae Whitman, Jason Schwartzman, Ellen Wong, Satya Bhabha, Brandon Routh, Mark Webber, and Scott Pilgrim himself, Michael Cera. (Brie Larson and Kieran Culkin were both absent.)

The Arrested Development actor isn’t as everywhere as he was in the late 2000s and early 2010s, but he still continues to work consistently, including voicing Robin in The Lego Batman Movie (another great comic book movie) and appearing in Netflix’s Medical Police and Showtime’s Twin Peaks: The Return as greaser icon Wally Brando. But Scott Pilgrim fans were still surprised to see Cera’s new look during the Zoom reunion.

The best thing to come out of 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World' reunion was Michael Cera's facial hair 👨🏻 (via @EW | https://t.co/wmQ3RnPqsR) pic.twitter.com/n9Qd2k9BkB — Fandom (@getFANDOM) July 20, 2020

We’ve seen the mustache before (“Anyone remember that time when Michael Cera decided to sport a mustache for a while? There are men that can pull the look off and there are those that just can’t, and unfortunately Cera falls into the latter category,” TV Overmind once wrote, rudely), but the beard, in all its unmaintained glory, is new.

But honestly? I respect the patchiness. Michael Cera: a quarantine king.

Not the point but Michael Cera's facial hair always looks so fake to me and I love that. https://t.co/lf3qNO5phb — Jake Gamer (@GeraltsGooch) July 20, 2020

Wait, how come Michael Cera still looking like 20 and the facial hair just like an Instagram filter…? https://t.co/LSpURrlPfg — sansan (@irsanluthfan) July 20, 2020

Michael cera's facial hair confuses me https://t.co/ptFoRwJ3Rf — xw (@sgtpepperonii) July 21, 2020

Michael Cera’s facial hair is my anxiety’s spirit animal. pic.twitter.com/Yhn7VMvcmO — OhHeyMrJ (@OhHeyMrJ) July 21, 2020

Yo Michael Cera is rocking this beard during the table read I didn't know existed, nobody can convince me otherwise https://t.co/ftjLDdbxnI — Bill (@wondersalot) July 21, 2020

Michael Cera finally got what he always yearned for… facial hair pic.twitter.com/zjMOFZHXGZ — Dennis Mayfield (@DenTheHonjok) July 21, 2020

If me and Michael Cera combined our facial hair we'd have 1 (one) normal beard lmao — Samuel Johnston (@samojoh) July 21, 2020

And speaking of hair: you can win Cera’s drawing of Ramona’s hair!