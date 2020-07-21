UNIVERSAL
‘Scott Pilgrim’ Fans Were Confused And Delighted By Michael Cera’s New Look During The Cast Reunion

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, one of the best comic book movies of the 2010s, came out 10 years ago next month, and to celebrate the almost-anniversary, the cast reunited for a charity table read. In attendance was, among others, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (and her dog), Chris Evans (and his dog), Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Mae Whitman, Jason Schwartzman, Ellen Wong, Satya Bhabha, Brandon Routh, Mark Webber, and Scott Pilgrim himself, Michael Cera. (Brie Larson and Kieran Culkin were both absent.)

The Arrested Development actor isn’t as everywhere as he was in the late 2000s and early 2010s, but he still continues to work consistently, including voicing Robin in The Lego Batman Movie (another great comic book movie) and appearing in Netflix’s Medical Police and Showtime’s Twin Peaks: The Return as greaser icon Wally Brando. But Scott Pilgrim fans were still surprised to see Cera’s new look during the Zoom reunion.

We’ve seen the mustache before (“Anyone remember that time when Michael Cera decided to sport a mustache for a while? There are men that can pull the look off and there are those that just can’t, and unfortunately Cera falls into the latter category,” TV Overmind once wrote, rudely), but the beard, in all its unmaintained glory, is new.

But honestly? I respect the patchiness. Michael Cera: a quarantine king.

And speaking of hair: you can win Cera’s drawing of Ramona’s hair!

