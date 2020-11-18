The first Scream movie is titled Scream. The second, third, and fourth movies are titled Scream 2, Scream 3, and Scream 4. It would naturally follow that the fifth Scream movie, starring OG cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and Dave Arquette, would be titled Scream 5. That’s not the case. In a Scream-worthy twist, Scream 5 — Scre5m? 5ream? — has been titled… Scream. Spooky! It’s like 2018’s Halloween all over again.

The confirmation was made by producer Kevin Williamson, who tweeted, “That’s a wrap on Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film! Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans. I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again. I believe Wes would’ve been so proud of the film that Matt and Tyler are making. I’m thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David, and [Scream 4 star Marley Shelton], and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my hear.”

Scream, the new one as opposed to the original one, is the first movie in the series to not be directed by horror maestro Wes Craven, who died in 2015. New directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the duo behind Ready or Not, worked closely with Williamson and writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick to make sure the movie “truly lives within the Scream world and has that DNA, and isn’t just a copycat or facsimile,” they told Bloody Disgusting. Not-Scream 5 comes out on January 14, 2022.