NEW LINE

Sean Astin, best known for playing Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings trilogy… or Mikey Walsh in The Goonies… or Rudy in Rudy… or William Tepper in Toy Soldiers… or Doug Whitmore in 50 First Dates… or Bob Newby in Stranger Things… Wow, Sean Astin has appeared in a lot of well known movies and shows (including Netflix’s No Good Nick), usually as a clear-eyed, full-hearted protagonist who the audience loves rooting for, which explains why the actor has been trending on Twitter since last night. (I checked: he’s still alive.)

Also, this otter photo.

idk who needed this but sean astin from stranger things with an otter pic.twitter.com/DuzkGt4Ld5 — sam 🍒 (@samxgrace) August 8, 2019

“Guys, what is going on here? I feel drunk with power! Is this cuz of the #Otter kissing thing?” Astin tweeted, along with a screenshot of his name at the top of Twitter’s trends. “OR BECAUSE… Everyone wants my rad new show#NoGoodNick on @netflix to get picked up? BINGE WATCH PT. 2 FAST FAST FAST (or else…who knows) *Guilt works. *Show works better!” While the (freaking adorable) otter tweet went viral, Astin’s fans took umbrage with the actor being referred to as “from Stranger Things,” as opposed to…