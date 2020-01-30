Warning: This post contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame, for the three who’ve yet to see it.

Disney employs a ton of actors, giving them regular and we hope sizeable paychecks to appear in the numerous franchises they own. But lately there’s been a bit of a rebellion going on. Before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker came out, certain cast members — most prominently John Boyega — took umbrage with some of the directions his trilogy took. Now it seems like Sebastian Stan may (or may not) be sticking it to Marvel, and one person who’s really into it is, of course, John Boyega.

The actor, who plays Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, in the Captain America wing of the MCU, dropped a cryptic image on his Instagram Story on Thursday. There were no words — just an emoji.

sebastian stan: yes i support mickey mouse’s rights! mickey mouse’s rights to shut the fuck up! pic.twitter.com/d9Ryp8Rwyd — ceo of lesbian ahsoka (@roguetano) January 30, 2020

The image laid a perplexing emoji over a screengrab of a post by Marvel UK & Ireland’s Twitter account. The latter had posted a video from Captain America: First Avenger, showing a young Bucky with his arm around Chris Evans’ pre-’roided-up Steve Rogers, back when he was still a pint-size weakling ready to be genetically mutated into a super stud.

What does it all mean? Speculation abounded that this is Stan’s way of quietly raging against one of the more contested parts of Avengers: Endgame: that Cap chose to be with Hayley Atwell’s Agent Peggy Carter, who passed away from old age in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. There are those that think he chose the wrong romantic partner — that he really should have consummated their long-simmer homoerotic lust. Or perhaps he meant…something else.

Whatever the case, Boyega, seeming to interpret Stan’s Instagram Story post as critical, sent a welcoming tweet his way.

Welcome Mr Stan ! Welcome. pic.twitter.com/iuhHD2bbnR — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) January 30, 2020

Boyega, of course has not been quiet about his distaste for how The Last Jedi took the series, particularly how it separated Finn, his ex-stormtrooper, and Daisy Ridley’s Rey. In any case, some fans delighted in the mini-mutiny.

sebastian stan and john boyega both just said “fuck michael mouse!!” with their whole chest eye- pic.twitter.com/SezdcngRkV — ˗ˏˋ supreme leader ava ˎˊ˗ (@avaleste) January 30, 2020

If it’s true that Stan was pushing back against his employers, then you’ve got to wonder who’s next.