We Kept A Running Diary While Watching ‘Serenity,’ The Matthew McConaughey/Anne Hathaway Movie About Tuna

02.07.19 58 mins ago

Aviron

I know absolutely nothing about Serenity. While I was tucked away in the mountains of Utah for the Sundance Film Festival, the whole Serenity phenomena passed me by.

Okay, saying I know “nothing” isn’t 100 percent true. Here’s what I know about Serenity: I know that it stars both Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. I know there’s some sort of twist. I also know Anne Hathaway wasn’t happy with the way this film has been marketed. And I’m pretty sure it’s set in space? [Note from after I saw the movie: It is not set in space.]

So, anyway, curiosity and my better judgment and cabin fever* has gotten the best of me, so early on Thursday morning I bought a ticket to see Serenity because I must see what this crazy twist is for myself. While watching, I kept a running diary of my experience. Here’s how this all went:

(There will probably be spoilers ahead so if you are saving the secrets of Serenity for yourself, be warned.)

10:20 a.m.: While paying for my ticket to Serenity I found a movie gift card in my wallet. It has a picture of Shrek Forever After on it. I have my doubts this will work.

10:20 a.m.: The Shrek Forever After gift card did not work.

10:21 a.m.: The woman who took my ticket tells me, “Serenity? Okay, you’re going to want to go in the theater that says it’s playing Free Solo.”

10:24 a.m.: Two other human beings in my neighborhood woke up this morning and decided, “I’m going to see Serenity.”

10:25 a.m.: The twist is Serenity is actually Free Solo.

10:28 a.m.: Matthew McConaughey is a boat captain.

10:30 a.m.: Matthew McConaughey is trying to catch a tuna.

10:30 a.m.: I’m having my doubts this movie is set in space.

10:32 a.m.: Diane Lane is in this movie.

10:34 a.m.: Matthew McConaughey is obsessed with catching this one specific tuna.

10:35 a.m.: At a bar, Matthew McConaughey slams his drink down and declares that the tuna’s name is Justice. I only can assume named after former Atlanta Braves outfielder David Justice.

10:40 a.m.: My guess for the twist is Diane Lane is secretly the tuna.

10:42 a.m.: I cannot believe how many times the word “tuna” has been spoken already during the course of this movie.

10:44 a.m.: Anne Hathaway has shown up and she’s acting mysterious.

10:46 a.m.: I wish there wasn’t a twist. I wish this movie was just about Matthew McConaughey catching a tuna.

10:46 a.m.: When do they go to space?

10:47 a.m.: Two Oscar winners agreed to be in this movie.

10:48 a.m.: Anne Hathaway wants Matthew McConaughey, her ex, to murder her current husband while fishing for tuna. If I’ve seen the old “tuna murder” trope in a movie once I’ve seen it a million times.

10:49 a.m.: Tuna. The chicken of the sea. This movie is about tuna.

10:52 a.m.: Jason Clarke is in this movie.

10:53 a.m.: Fifteen years ago this kind of movie could hurt careers, but since no one sees movies anymore it doesn’t really matter. Everyone will be fine.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Anne Hathaway#Matthew McConaughey
TAGSANNE HATHAWAYMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEYSERENITY

Listen To This

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

02.07.19 5 hours ago
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 1 day ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 2 days ago 28 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP