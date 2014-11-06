Seth MacFarlane Treated A Milwaukee Piano Bar To An Evening Of Tunes

#Seth MacFarlane #Family Guy
11.05.14 4 years ago 12 Comments

You probably never knew this about Seth MacFarlane, but the guy who gave us Family Guy and Ted likes to sing. I know, I was shocked as well, but it turns out that he has a mean set of pipes and can sure as hell belt out a tune or 12 when the occasion calls for it. The occasion apparently called for it last Saturday, as the comedic actor and his old friend and Gossip Girl actress Jessica Szohr stumbled into Lucille’s Piano Bar in Milwaukee and put on a little show. Not like that, pervs.

According to the Lucille’s Facebook page, MacFarlane “sang a few tunes, no big deal” and when he really got going on a special rendition of “Luck Be a Lady,” we’re told that Szohr joined him for some dancing. We’re still waiting for video of that part, but we can enjoy this footage of a very happy MacFarlane singing and knocking one back in the meantime.

(Special thanks to tipster Robby, who we’ll order our bourbon from any day.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Seth MacFarlane#Family Guy
TAGSFAMILY GUYJESSICA SZOHRMILWAUKEESETH MACFARLANE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP