Seth MacFarlane Treated A Milwaukee Piano Bar To An Evening Of Tunes

You probably never knew this about Seth MacFarlane, but the guy who gave us Family Guy and Ted likes to sing. I know, I was shocked as well, but it turns out that he has a mean set of pipes and can sure as hell belt out a tune or 12 when the occasion calls for it. The occasion apparently called for it last Saturday, as the comedic actor and his old friend and Gossip Girl actress Jessica Szohr stumbled into Lucille’s Piano Bar in Milwaukee and put on a little show. Not like that, pervs.

According to the Lucille’s Facebook page, MacFarlane “sang a few tunes, no big deal” and when he really got going on a special rendition of “Luck Be a Lady,” we’re told that Szohr joined him for some dancing. We’re still waiting for video of that part, but we can enjoy this footage of a very happy MacFarlane singing and knocking one back in the meantime.

(Special thanks to tipster Robby, who we’ll order our bourbon from any day.)