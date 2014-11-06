Seth MacFarlane Treated A Milwaukee Piano Bar To An Evening Of Tunes

You probably never knew this about Seth MacFarlane, but the guy who gave us Family Guy and Ted likes to sing. I know, I was shocked as well, but it turns out that he has a mean set of pipes and can sure as hell belt out a tune or 12 when the occasion calls for it. The occasion apparently called for it last Saturday, as the comedic actor and his old friend and Gossip Girl actress Jessica Szohr stumbled into Lucille’s Piano Bar in Milwaukee and put on a little show. Not like that, pervs.
According to the Lucille’s Facebook page, MacFarlane “sang a few tunes, no big deal” and when he really got going on a special rendition of “Luck Be a Lady,” we’re told that Szohr joined him for some dancing. We’re still waiting for video of that part, but we can enjoy this footage of a very happy MacFarlane singing and knocking one back in the meantime.
(Special thanks to tipster Robby, who we’ll order our bourbon from any day.)
Forced a bar to listen to him sing.
He’s a great singer. I don’t know why folks would be surprised, he sings in Family Guy and American Dad all the time in multiple voices.
thatsthejoke.jpg
Singing show tunes in a piano bar: this should put those ugly gay rumors to bed.
#sethisstewie
This just makes me think of the flute scene in Anchorman.
Of course the guy likes to sing, you’d have to be living under a rock to not know that. Half of the opening to every episode is him singing.
I hate musicals more than anything but I like it when Macfarlane sings. Dudes talented and any musical number he did in the first 3 seasons of Family Guy are classic.
He’s still an asshole.
“You probably never knew this but he likes to sing”
Yeah, never knew that, even though every single one of his shows have musical numbers about every episode, with characters he voices singing… Yeah… would have never thought he likes to sing…
Joke
Your head –> O
Was ‘Prom Night Dumpster Baby’ one of the tunes?
If not GTFO.