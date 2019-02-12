netflix

Before the Fyre Festival became a shared cultural moment that we’ll tell our grandkids about (it’s our M*A*S*H finale), Seth Rogen and the Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone were already working on a movie about a disastrous music festival. “This seems like a good time to mention the movie we are making with @thelonelyisland about a music festival that goes HORRIBLY WRONG,” The Lion King star tweeted while the internet was captivated by a photo of a cheese sandwich. (“For real, thinking about suing #FyreFestival for stealing our idea,” the Lonely Island added.) We haven’t heard much about the movie since 2017, but in an interview with the Daily Beast, Taccone confirmed they’re still working on it, and that it might feature the blowjob, er, breakout (and reality show?) star of Netflix’s Fyre documentary.

“I don’t want to divulge all the details but we’re figuring it out right now. You’ve seen the docs, right? It’s crazy. This is something that Akiva and Seth cooked up, and we’re figuring it all out right now,” the Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping co-writer and -director said, adding that when he saw Andy King, “I was like, I would hire that dude for anything… That guy is a champion.”

And this time, Andy wouldn’t even have to… y’know… for the gig.

For real, thinking about suing #FyreFestival for stealing our idea. https://t.co/uiLxhzLg85 — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) April 28, 2017

