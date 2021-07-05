Getty Image
Movies

Seth Rogen Shared An Amazing Story About Being Pranked By Paul Rudd At A Spa

by:

Paul Rudd likes a prank. For nearly 20 years, whenever he would appear on his shows, the actor would trick Conan O’Brien into playing a clip from the bad cinema classic Mac and Me. But evidently he likes to mess with people even when cameras aren’t rolling. On Monday, Seth Rogen shared his own story of being the victim of a Paul Rudd ruse.

It was a short story, told over a single tweet. “Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage,” Rogen wrote on Twitter. “When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it.”

And that’s it! It sounds like Rudd knows how to do a massage. After all, Rogen didn’t know the difference between a pro and the guy who kept stealing 1996’s Romeo + Juliet. A couple weeks back, Rudd did one final Mac and Me prank for the final week of O’Brien’s TBS show Conan — which also saw the guy he once treated to a massage getting the host high.

by:
by:
by:
by:
by:
by:
