Paul Rudd likes a prank. For nearly 20 years, whenever he would appear on his shows, the actor would trick Conan O’Brien into playing a clip from the bad cinema classic Mac and Me. But evidently he likes to mess with people even when cameras aren’t rolling. On Monday, Seth Rogen shared his own story of being the victim of a Paul Rudd ruse.

Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage. When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 5, 2021

And that’s it! It sounds like Rudd knows how to do a massage. After all, Rogen didn’t know the difference between a pro and the guy who kept stealing 1996’s Romeo + Juliet. A couple weeks back, Rudd did one final Mac and Me prank for the final week of O’Brien’s TBS show Conan — which also saw the guy he once treated to a massage getting the host high.