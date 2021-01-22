Don’t mess with Texas… unless it’s Seth Rogen messing with Ted Cruz. Then go ahead.

Earlier this week, Cruz and Rogen got into a one-sided war of words (guess which side won) after the Texas senator made A Very Bad Tweet about the Paris Climate Agreement and President Biden being “more interested in the views” of people from Paris than Pittsburgh. “F*ck off you fascist,” the comedian replied. He later added, “Haha get f*cked fascist. Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you f*cking clown.”

Rogen has continued to come after Cruz, as we all should, who he called the “exact motherfucker for you” if “you’re a white supremacist fascist who doesn’t find it offensive when someone calls your wife ugly.” On Friday, he tagged Cruz on Twitter while sharing a viral video of Allegheny County executive Rich Fitzgerald (Pittsburgh is in Allegheny County) saying that the Trump crony “doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He’s been a climate denier. He was a COVID denier. We believe in science around here. We’ll run what we need to do here, Senator, and keep your nose out of our business.”

Rogen tweeted, “Hey @tedcruz. Watch this and then go fuuuuuuuck yourself you clown. (This is way more fun now that I know he’s for sure seeing my tweets).”

Hey @tedcruz. Watch this and then go fuuuuuuuck yourself you clown. (This is way more fun now that I know he’s for sure seeing my tweets) https://t.co/9hsLehI5Bp — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 22, 2021

It’s fun for us, too.