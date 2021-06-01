When Seth Rogen announced last year that he’s shepherding a CG-animated reboot of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the writer/actor said he wants the film to focus on the “teenage” part of the classic team’s name. He’s off to a good start.

On Tuesday, Rogen tweeted a piece of notebook paper filled with the type of doodles and margin notes you’d expect from a high school chemistry class, but it’s the name at the top that shows this is no ordinary teen. Written at the top is the name Leonardo along with the date August 11, 2023. There’s also plenty of little Easter eggs about his Turtle brothers and their human friend April O’Neill.

So, yes, the date on the notebook paper is a clever way to announce the reboot film’s release date, but Rogen added an extra tweet as confirmation just to be safe. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles… Aug 11 2023 (Leo takes notes like I used to),” he tweeted.

While discussing his plans for the reboot back in August, Rogen said the “teenage” aspect of the Ninja Turtles would be a jumping-off point for the whole film, but he obviously won’t be “disregarding the rest” of the team’s unique qualities.

“As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, weirdly the ‘Teenage’ part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out to me the most,” Rogen told Collider, “and as someone who loves teenage movies, and who’s made a lot of teenage movies, and who literally got their start in their entire profession by writing a teenage movie, the idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us.”

