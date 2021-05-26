While promoting Yearbook, his new collection of personal essays recounting his experiences in Hollywood, Seth Rogen was asked about Tom Cruise‘s possible reaction to appearing in the book during a Tuesday appearance on Good Morning Britain. In the essay on Cruise, Rogen recounts a 2006 meeting at the Mission: Impossible star’s houses where Cruise was frantically trying to downplay his increasingly erratic portrayal in the press after his infamous couch-jumping moment on Oprah.

However, in the process, Cruise also tried to pitch Rogen on Scientology, and that weird conversion attempt made it into Yearbook, which probably isn’t going over well with the Top Gun actor. Via The Independent:

“I imagine he’s not thrilled… who knows? I wouldn’t be happy if I was him and I wrote what I wrote about him in the book.”

According to the anecdote, Cruise attempted to blame the “pharmaceutical industry” for making him look bad and accused the media of conspiring against him because of Scientology. But if Rogen just gave him 20 minutes, he’d explain the whole religion to him: “it will blow your mind.” Fortunately, Judd Apatow was also in the room, and he saved Rogen from the conversion talk by pivoting the conversation back to movies.

Of course, Rogen probably isn’t sweating Cruise’s reaction. During the same appearance on Good Morning Britain, the prolific comedy actor and writer took a blunt stance on comedians complaining about cancel culture, and basically, told them to get over it. “If you’ve made a joke that’s aged terribly, accept it,” Rogen said while calling out his fellow comics who refuse to confront when they’ve said something “terrible.”

