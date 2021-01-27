Seth Rogen is a busy guy. When he’s not calling Ted Cruz a “fascist” and a “stupid f*ck,” he’s making vases and sharing them with the world. I am genuinely proud of him. But the Freaks and Geeks actor — now streaming on Hulu! — still found time to write a book.

Yearbook is a “collection of true stories that I desperately hope are just funny at worst, and life-changingly amazing at best,” Rogen wrote. He shares recollections of his “grandparents, doing stand-up comedy as a teenager, bar mitzvahs, and Jewish summer camp, and tells way more stories about doing drugs than my mother would like.” Speaking of his mom: Sandy Rogen, who is also very good at Twitter, wrote a statement in the press release for Yearbook. It’s charming as hell (sorry to swear, Mrs. Rogen).

“At first I was worried that Seth was writing a book, because I was like, ‘Oh no! What’s he gonna say?!’ I was actually scared to even read it. But I’m very happy I did. It’s not really a memoir, like I thought it might be. I guess it’s more of a bunch of funny stories? Does that make sense? He talks about doing stand-up when he was a kid (I drove him to all his shows!), his grandparents, high school, moving to L.A., meeting some famous people, things like that. If I’m being honest, I really wish there wasn’t so much drug talk. Why does he need all that? It’s like ‘We get it!’ And some of the stories? I mean, they’re entertaining, but I was just shocked they happened and he never told me! Overall, I think it’s more sweet and funny than anything, so I like it, and I’m glad he wrote it, but I’d be even more glad if he called me more.”

Mazel tov to the Rogens. I hope Seth does his own audiobook, complete with laughs.

You can order Yearbook here.

I wrote a book called Yearbook. It’s true stories and essays and stuff that I hope you think are funny. It comes out in May, but if you like you can order it now. Yay! https://t.co/Cqwwi4qq3o pic.twitter.com/nDxwBqnkp8 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 27, 2021

